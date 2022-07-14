AHL Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,764. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.