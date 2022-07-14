AHL Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after buying an additional 1,023,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after buying an additional 485,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,794 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,935,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,936,000 after buying an additional 88,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.67. 151,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,980. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

