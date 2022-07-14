AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,434 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.0% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.6% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 88.4% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 70,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 108,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.28. 850,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,751,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

