Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 136,959 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 397.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,959 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up about 2.3% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,605. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.