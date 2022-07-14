Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,018 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUI. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 617.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of BUI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,747. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

