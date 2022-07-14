Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.22. 223,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,097. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

