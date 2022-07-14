Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,553,000 after acquiring an additional 156,987 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,139,000 after buying an additional 35,649 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,424. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $138.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.77.

