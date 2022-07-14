Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3,084.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.13. 61,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average is $150.61. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

