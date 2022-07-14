Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 6,864.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,188 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fisker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Fisker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 39,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NYSE:FSR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,892. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

