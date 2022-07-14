Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 203 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.34. 4,583,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,440,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.