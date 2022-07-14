Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,739,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 89,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

