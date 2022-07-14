Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €145.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €145.00 ($145.00) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €155.00 ($155.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($182.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($139.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($142.00) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday.

EPA AIR opened at €101.28 ($101.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.05. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($99.97).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

