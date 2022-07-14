Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Trading 5.9% Higher

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 1,089,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 382,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.63 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alexco Resource to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$87.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.62.

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.40 million. Analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

