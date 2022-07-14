Algorand (ALGO) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and $81.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00092328 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00281656 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008033 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,348,975,995 coins and its circulating supply is 6,947,737,073 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

