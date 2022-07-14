Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.57.

Shares of ALGN traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

