ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches Market Cap of $4,760.60

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $4,760.60 and approximately $988.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

