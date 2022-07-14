Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading Up 4.8%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 30,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,593,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1,460.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,264.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.