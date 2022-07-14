Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Up 4.4%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.23 and last traded at $116.04. 2,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.58) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

