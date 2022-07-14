Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Up 4.4%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.23 and last traded at $116.04. 2,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.13.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.90.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83.
In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
