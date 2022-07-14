Alliance Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $189,069.25 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $189,069.25 and $23,517.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00176934 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

