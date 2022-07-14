Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.44 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00072054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.