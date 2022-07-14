Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Now Covered by Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMR. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $124.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $2.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 84.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

