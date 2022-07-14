Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,955 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 83,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

