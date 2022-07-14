Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $484.41. The stock had a trading volume of 93,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,568. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.59 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

