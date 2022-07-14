Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

NYSE D traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $78.76. 64,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.