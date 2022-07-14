Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

