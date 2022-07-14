Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,723 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,057. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

