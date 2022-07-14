Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Gentex worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $27.46. 80,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.