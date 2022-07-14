Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,720 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 12.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.88.

ODFL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,022. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.58. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

