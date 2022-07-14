Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 18th

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,250.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,531.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.