Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,227 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1,515.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,227 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $981,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,624. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.

