Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,358 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.06. 54,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

