Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,110,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,059,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 56,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,905. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.