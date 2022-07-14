Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 311 ($3.70) to GBX 260 ($3.09) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of LON:AWE traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 119.80 ($1.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,147. Alphawave IP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 15.94 and a quick ratio of 15.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £816.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12,020.00.

In other Alphawave IP Group news, insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 626,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,087,845.86). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,907,761 shares of company stock valued at $559,919,442.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

