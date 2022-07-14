Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 52,134 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $18,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $114,183,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,179,000 after purchasing an additional 71,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 198,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock remained flat at $$79.92 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $85.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

