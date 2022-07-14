Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,043,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,430,000. Tenneco accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tenneco by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 119,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,639. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.85. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

