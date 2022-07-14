Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $6.98 Million in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 279,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Preferred Apartment Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTS. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 112,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

