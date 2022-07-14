Alpine Associates Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719,141 shares during the quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $27,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,941,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,366 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,931,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 386.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 831,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 661,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,335,000 after acquiring an additional 506,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

OCDX remained flat at $$17.63 on Thursday. 4,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.61 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.