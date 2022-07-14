Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.
About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)
