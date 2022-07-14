Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.61.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,078,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.