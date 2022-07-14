AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 2.7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 726,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,259,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after buying an additional 2,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $12,801,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 503,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

