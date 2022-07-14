American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $15.75 at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.