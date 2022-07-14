American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 4,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,705,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $859.82 million, a P/E ratio of -26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 711,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,603,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 233,160 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,811,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 449,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.