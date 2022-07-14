American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,428,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Premium Mining stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,369. American Premium Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get American Premium Mining alerts:

About American Premium Mining (Get Rating)

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.