Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 14th (1COV, A, AA, AAVVF, ABG, ABNB, ACGL, ACR, ADNT, ADS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 14th:
Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €33.00 ($33.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $140.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $120.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €195.00 ($195.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.
Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €195.00 ($195.00) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….
agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $33.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from GBX 225 ($2.68) to GBX 250 ($2.97).
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $56.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $375.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €264.00 ($264.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $270.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $215.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $180.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $104.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.50 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $430.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €129.00 ($129.00) to €131.00 ($131.00).
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $123.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $169.00 to $134.00.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $28.00.
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £115 ($136.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $94.00 to $82.00.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €63.00 ($63.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$61.00 to C$63.00.
Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €67.50 ($67.50) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €8.50 ($8.50) to €9.40 ($9.40).
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $86.00.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €103.00 ($103.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €62.00 ($62.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($56.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.
Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €64.00 ($64.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €69.00 ($69.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.
Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €66.40 ($66.40) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €7.20 ($7.20) to €7.30 ($7.30).
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $310.00 to $330.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $102.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $28.00.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $290.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from $58.50 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,350 ($51.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $95.00.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €28.50 ($28.50) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.50 ($26.50) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €55.00 ($55.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €34.00 ($34.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $190.00.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €18.20 ($18.20) to €17.80 ($17.80).
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €20.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $50.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $42.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $148.00.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €28.00 ($28.00) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €27.00 ($27.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$1.45.
Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$1.50.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 600 ($7.14) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.10 to C$3.50.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €88.00 ($88.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €105.00 ($105.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $11.00.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $617.00 to $444.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $539.00 to $436.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $490.00 to $550.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $285.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $6.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $6.50.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $176.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €83.00 ($83.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $348.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €325.00 ($325.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $48.00.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €70.00 ($70.00) to €64.00 ($64.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $80.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $8.00.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $66.00.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley to C$79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €84.00 ($84.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $221.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €72.50 ($72.50) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $365.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $594.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $150.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $91.00.
Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$34.00.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $48.00.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $175.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $169.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00.
Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,450 ($17.25) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,680 ($67.55) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $310.00 to $294.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $145.00.
Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €170.00 ($170.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $70.00.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $79.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$48.00.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $41.00 to $28.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $11.00.
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($120.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.50 ($28.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €32.00 ($32.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €4.60 ($4.60) to €4.50 ($4.50).
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.00 ($12.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $158.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €2.70 ($2.70) to €2.50 ($2.50).
Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $63.00.
Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$106.00.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $3.00 to $2.30. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $60.00.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €40.00 ($40.00) to €42.00 ($42.00). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $577.00 to $570.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
UserTesting (NYSE:USER) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $211.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €135.00 ($135.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $77.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €199.00 ($199.00) to €188.00 ($188.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $135.00.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
