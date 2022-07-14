Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 14th (1COV, A, AA, AAVVF, ABG, ABNB, ACGL, ACR, ADNT, ADS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 14th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €33.00 ($33.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $140.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $90.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $120.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €195.00 ($195.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €195.00 ($195.00) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $33.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from GBX 225 ($2.68) to GBX 250 ($2.97).

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $56.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $375.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €264.00 ($264.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $270.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $215.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $215.00 to $210.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $180.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $104.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.50 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $430.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €129.00 ($129.00) to €131.00 ($131.00).

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $123.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $169.00 to $134.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $169.00 to $134.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $28.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £115 ($136.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $94.00 to $82.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €63.00 ($63.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$61.00 to C$63.00.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €67.50 ($67.50) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €8.50 ($8.50) to €9.40 ($9.40).

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $86.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €103.00 ($103.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €62.00 ($62.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($56.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €64.00 ($64.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €69.00 ($69.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €66.40 ($66.40) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €7.20 ($7.20) to €7.30 ($7.30).

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $310.00 to $330.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $102.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $28.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $290.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from $58.50 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,350 ($51.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $95.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €28.50 ($28.50) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.50 ($26.50) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €55.00 ($55.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €34.00 ($34.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $190.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €18.20 ($18.20) to €17.80 ($17.80).

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €20.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $50.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $42.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $148.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €28.00 ($28.00) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €27.00 ($27.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$1.45.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$1.50.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 600 ($7.14) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.10 to C$3.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €88.00 ($88.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €105.00 ($105.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $11.00.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $617.00 to $444.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $539.00 to $436.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $490.00 to $550.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $285.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $6.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $6.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $176.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €83.00 ($83.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $348.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €325.00 ($325.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $48.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €70.00 ($70.00) to €64.00 ($64.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $80.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $8.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $66.00.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley to C$79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €84.00 ($84.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $221.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €72.50 ($72.50) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $365.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $594.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $150.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $91.00.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$34.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $48.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $175.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $169.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,450 ($17.25) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,680 ($67.55) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $310.00 to $294.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $145.00.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €170.00 ($170.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $70.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $79.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$48.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $41.00 to $28.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $11.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($120.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.50 ($28.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €32.00 ($32.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €4.60 ($4.60) to €4.50 ($4.50).

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.00 ($12.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $158.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €2.70 ($2.70) to €2.50 ($2.50).

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $63.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$106.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $3.00 to $2.30. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $60.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €40.00 ($40.00) to €42.00 ($42.00). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $577.00 to $570.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $211.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €135.00 ($135.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $77.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €199.00 ($199.00) to €188.00 ($188.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $135.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

