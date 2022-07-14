Analysts Set Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Price Target at $404.00

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of MEGGF opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

