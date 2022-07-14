Analyzing Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) and NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK)

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) and NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NightHawk Biosciences has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and NightHawk Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.75% -45.27% NightHawk Biosciences -1,995.52% -30.28% -28.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and NightHawk Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.43 million ($0.80) -4.37 NightHawk Biosciences $2.11 million 34.77 -$35.07 million ($1.42) -2.01

Processa Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NightHawk Biosciences. Processa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NightHawk Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Processa Pharmaceuticals and NightHawk Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 NightHawk Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Processa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 342.86%. NightHawk Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 401.17%. Given NightHawk Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NightHawk Biosciences is more favorable than Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of NightHawk Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of NightHawk Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NightHawk Biosciences beats Processa Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition. The company is also developing PCS12852, a novel selective 5-hydroxytryptamine 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of gastroparesis, chronic constipation, constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome, and functional dyspepsia; PCS3117, a cytosine analog, which is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancer; and PCS6422, an oral, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase that is in Phase 1B clinical trials for treating metastatic colorectal and breast cancer. In addition, it develops PCS11T, an analog of SN38 and irinotecan drug for the treatment of various cancers. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Hanover, Maryland.

About NightHawk Biosciences (Get Rating)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. The company develops HS-110, which has completed enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-130 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Its products also include PTX-35, a novel T-cell co-stimulator agonist antibody targeting DR3/TNFRSF25 that is in Phase I clinical trial; DR3/TNFRSF25 for various immunotherapy approaches; and COVID-19 vaccine, which is in preclinical stage. The company has a collaboration with Dr. James Shapiro at University of Alberta to manufacture surrogate mouse version of PTX-35. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. in May 2022. NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

