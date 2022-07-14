Anchor Protocol Price Tops $0.12 (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $41.69 million and $19.54 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001995 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.