AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics updated its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS.

Shares of ANGO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.67. 144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $800.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in AngioDynamics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

