AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $15.11

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.11, but opened at $14.43. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 60,404 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

