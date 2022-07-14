Applied Capital LLC Buys 3,258 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 12,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,524. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

